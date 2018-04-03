Sinopec (SNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $97.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Sinopec’s large-scale oil discoveries, especially in the Tahe basin of Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin, which will support long-term production. Also, declining long-term debt load along with a rapidly rising cash pile reflect balance sheet strength. The year 2017 saw a modest recovery of the global economy as well as GDP growth of 6.9% in the Chinese economy. Sinopec’s dividend yield is also impressive and higher than that of the industry. The company gives emphasis to building production capacity, improving operational organization and growing output. Hence, the business scenario looks favorable and Sinopec is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity.”

SNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upgraded Sinopec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded Sinopec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Sinopec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Sinopec stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. 135,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $107,123.80, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Sinopec has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $90.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 47,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

