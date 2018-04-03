Pier Capital LLC Sells 30,117 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,117 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $3,083.53, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $903,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,371,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grebe bought 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,840 shares of company stock worth $3,115,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

