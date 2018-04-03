Sky Solar (SKYS) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Sky Solar (NASDAQ: SKYS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sky Solar to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sky Solar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $65.93 million $3.78 million -23.80 Sky Solar Competitors $8.47 billion $467.20 million 10.74

Sky Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar. Sky Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A Sky Solar Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sky Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sky Solar Competitors 425 2320 2012 57 2.35

Sky Solar currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Sky Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than its rivals.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT). The Company has developed over 270 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 252.8 megawatts (MW). It has over 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Uruguay, Japan and Canada.

