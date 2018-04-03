Skycoin (CRYPTO:SKY) Price Reaches $13.65 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Skycoin has a market cap of $106.01 million and approximately $554,763.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00182639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003136 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00710220 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00185763 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030850 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not presently possible to purchase Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

