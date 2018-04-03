Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Volume of $539,617.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.50 or 0.00183417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia. Skycoin has a total market cap of $104.85 million and $539,617.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00710622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182261 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.