Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $91.21 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of SWKS traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.53. 1,903,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,620. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $18,263.90, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $784,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,738. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

