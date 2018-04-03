SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €39.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €32.15 ($39.69) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 1 year high of €49.75 ($61.42).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

