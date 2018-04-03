Slothcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Slothcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $473.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Slothcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded 1,029.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

About Slothcoin

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Slothcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slothcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Slothcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

