Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Smart & Final from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Smart & Final in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Smart & Final from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get Smart & Final alerts:

Shares of SFS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,059. Smart & Final has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.42, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Smart & Final had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Smart & Final will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart & Final news, EVP Scott R. Drew sold 36,560 shares of Smart & Final stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $328,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart & Final during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Smart & Final during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Smart & Final during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Smart & Final during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/smart-final-stores-sfs-downgraded-by-loop-capital-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.