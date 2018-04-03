SmartCash Market Cap Tops $72.91 Million (CRYPTO:SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a market cap of $72.91 million and $84,410.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.05530790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $686.67 or 0.09414920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.01780150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.02528170 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00201011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00618866 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,453,144,606 coins and its circulating supply is 852,100,327 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

