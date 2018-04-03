Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.54 Million

Analysts expect Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report sales of $789.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Smith (A.O.)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.20 million. Smith (A.O.) reported sales of $740.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith (A.O.) will report full year sales of $789.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith (A.O.).

Get Smith (A.O.) alerts:

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Smith (A.O.)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith (A.O.) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In related news, insider Wilfridus M. Brouwer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $1,893,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $716,554.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,272.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,635 shares of company stock worth $7,149,622 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Smith (A.O.) by 844.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 847,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 757,932 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith (A.O.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Smith (A.O.) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,074,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after acquiring an additional 547,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smith (A.O.) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,280,000 after buying an additional 438,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Smith (A.O.) during the 4th quarter worth about $25,208,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,907. Smith has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,906.38, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.54 Million” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/smith-a-o-co-aos-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-789-54-million.html.

Smith (A.O.) Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith (A.O.) (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith (A.O.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith (A.O.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.