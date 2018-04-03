Morgan Stanley Cuts Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,610

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($22.66) to GBX 1,610 ($22.24) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Smiths Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.83) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($23.90) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,717.92 ($23.73).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,513.50 ($20.91) on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442 ($19.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($23.45).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.10 ($0.61) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Smiths Group had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of GBX 154.90 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($22.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.18 ($17,275.74).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

