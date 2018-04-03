Smoke One Day Volume Reaches $400.00 (CRYPTO:SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Smoke has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Smoke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Smoke has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $400.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00718874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00184258 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Smoke Token Profile

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. The official message board for Smoke is medium.com/smokenetwork. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network.

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Smoke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

