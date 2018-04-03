Snap (SNAP) Trading Down 3.3%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 20,778,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,716,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19,473.01 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 417.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,675,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $50,088,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,329,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,203,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,671,121 shares of company stock valued at $103,667,378 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap by 967.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

