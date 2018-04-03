Soci�t� G�n�rale (SCGLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soci�t� G�n�rale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,224. Soci�t� G�n�rale has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $43,950.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Soci�t� G�n�rale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soci�t� G�n�rale had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Soci�t� G�n�rale will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soci�t� G�n�rale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

