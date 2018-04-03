Social Send One Day Volume Reaches $8,168.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $8,168.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001373 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003756 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 34,264,697 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,754 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

