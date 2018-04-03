SolarCoin Price Down 7.5% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $22,556.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003906 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01796150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007570 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015421 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022931 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,398,831 coins and its circulating supply is 41,945,092 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

