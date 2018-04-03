Solo Oil (SOLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

SOLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Solo Oil in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a GBX 3.25 ($0.05) price objective for the company.

About Solo Oil

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.175% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License located in Tanzania, East Africa; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers located in the south-east of Tanzania; and a 6.5% interest in the Horse Hill prospect in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

