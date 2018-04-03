Soma (SCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $538.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Soma has a market cap of $569,479.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00608477 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003976 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000598 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00096391 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,965 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

