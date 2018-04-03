Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Stock Price

News coverage about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.7221979368549 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

In other Pier 1 Imports news, major shareholder & Co Towle purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $127,641. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-pier-1-imports-pir-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.