Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Share Price

News stories about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Super Micro Computer earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 43.5231768799586 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. BidaskClub cut Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

SMCI stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.78, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.17. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

