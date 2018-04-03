Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Acacia Research (ACTG) Share Price

Media headlines about Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.7015972926527 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,633. The company has a market capitalization of $177.23, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 50.06%. analysts expect that Acacia Research will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,100 shares of company stock worth $228,688. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

