Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns News Impact Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Affiliated Managers Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6751843866049 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE AMG traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $181.44. 399,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $148.81 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The company has a market cap of $10,331.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback 3,400,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total transaction of $5,687,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,620,654.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

