Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price

News stories about Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Container Store Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1919920789994 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

TCS stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

