CoStar Group (CSGP) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CoStar Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.9351139259011 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $400.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded CoStar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.10.

CoStar Group stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,560. The stock has a market cap of $13,090.83, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $201.43 and a 52 week high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.28, for a total value of $415,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.23, for a total value of $2,758,329.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,421 shares of company stock worth $9,009,433. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

