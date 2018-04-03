Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Discovery (DISCB) Share Price

News articles about Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7231288537439 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DISCB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 1,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,130.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCB. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

