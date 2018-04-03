Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0228018387959 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. 1,602,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,462. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.42 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39,593.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 113,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.89 per share, with a total value of $15,573,701.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

