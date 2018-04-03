Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gafisa (GFA) Share Price

Media stories about Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.3676424387372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GFA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 53,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,365. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFA shares. Santander lowered Gafisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Gafisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gafisa in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers.

