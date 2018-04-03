Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Synopsys (SNPS) Share Price

Media headlines about Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synopsys earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6481862460929 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. 864,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,576. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,379.88, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $305,934.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $873,407.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,245 shares of company stock worth $2,529,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

