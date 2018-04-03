Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Share Price

News articles about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.8733404559363 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS raised The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,832.31, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $343,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,092,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

