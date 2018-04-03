Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zulily (ZU) Stock Price

Media stories about Zulily (NASDAQ:ZU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zulily earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6701665898297 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Zulily Company Profile

zulily, inc. is an online retailer and standalone e-commerce company in the United States. The Company sources its merchandise from thousands of vendors, including emerging brands and smaller boutique vendors, as well as national brands. The Company operates through two principal segments, including North America segment, which consists of amounts earned from retail and services sales through its United States operated sites, including sales from the sites to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia and other foreign countries, and the United Kingdom segment, which consists of amounts earned from retail and services sales through its United Kingdom operated sites, including sales from the sites to customers in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe.

