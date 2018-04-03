Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0211894750721 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 3,136,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,926.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.81. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Alkermes news, insider Shane Cooke sold 72,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,407,616.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,286. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

