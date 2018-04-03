Amber Road (AMBR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amber Road earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.4308069673877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AMBR opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. sell-side analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMBR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amber Road has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

