BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BGC Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5812878639002 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4,118.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.12. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BGC Financial upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

