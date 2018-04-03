Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3912256585593 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,282. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7,838.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Nomura raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-caesars-entertainment-czr-stock-price.html.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.