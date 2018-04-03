Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enel Americas (ENIA) Stock Price

Headlines about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7245869750231 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 1,090,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,854. Enel Americas has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

