Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Insurance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.9233285581541 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. 256,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas acquired 6,200 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $99,572.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-heritage-insurance-hrtg-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.