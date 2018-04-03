Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Price

News coverage about Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Howard Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1180461525475 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 9,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $194.45, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of -0.06.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Merion Capital Group raised Howard Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor.

