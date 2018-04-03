Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price

Media headlines about Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zoetis earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0887285409757 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 1,112,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,098. The stock has a market cap of $40,523.54, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

In related news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,889,416.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,952 shares of company stock worth $9,219,843 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-zoetis-zts-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.