Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alkermes (ALKS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4159360454487 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Alkermes to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a $63.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,437. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8,926.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 6,207 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $373,785.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,701.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,880 shares of company stock worth $5,962,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alkermes (ALKS) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-alkermes-alks-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.