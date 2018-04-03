Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canon (CAJ) Stock Price

News coverage about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canon earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.8804402065723 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Canon alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canon has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,805.88, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Canon had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canon (CAJ) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-canon-caj-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.