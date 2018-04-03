Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flotek Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.7743235936513 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.21, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.45. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

