IPG Photonics (IPGP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IPG Photonics earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.858791893094 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.75. 416,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,615.62, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.29%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $3,042,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.93, for a total transaction of $895,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,264.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

