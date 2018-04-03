Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Share Price

Media coverage about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MFS Multimarket Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 48.5351361865051 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for MFS Multi-Market Income Fund.

