Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price

Headlines about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.3099368149923 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SEAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:SEAC remained flat at $$2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,988. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $96.21, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide.

