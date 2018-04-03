W W Grainger (GWW) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W W Grainger earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6241626296436 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GWW traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.87. 701,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $298.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,836.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $26,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $2,132,531.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,703.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

