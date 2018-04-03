Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price

News articles about China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.8469498102054 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.32, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.47. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-china-distance-education-dl-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.