Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Price

News articles about CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CymaBay Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5235635241183 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 1,961,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,204. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $759.94, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 144,216 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,478,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,654. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

