Health Net (NYSE:HNT) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.15

News articles about Health Net (NYSE:HNT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Health Net earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.1778016094463 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:HNT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.19. 5,270,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. Health Net has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $76.67.

About Health Net

Health Net, Inc (Health Net) is a managed care organization. The Company provides managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans. Its segments are Western Region Operations and Government Contracts. It provides and administers health benefits to approximately 6 million individuals across the United States through group, individual, Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, the United States Department of Defense (Department of Defense or DoD), including TRICARE, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

