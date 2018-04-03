ICU Medical (ICUI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News headlines about ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICU Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.8461119976496 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.45. 126,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,813. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,108.44, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.31%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 286.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.83, for a total value of $1,939,261.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,574 shares in the company, valued at $133,660,278.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 23,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,197,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,431 shares of company stock worth $10,662,861 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-icu-medical-icui-share-price-updated.html.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.